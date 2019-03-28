Mother and child killed when vehicle slams into tree in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her 8-year-old son died after her vehicle crashed into a tree in east Harris County. Authorities said the woman and her sons weren't wearing seat belts.
Deputies were called to the 14400 block of Alderson Street near Nancy Rose just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman's body unrestrained inside a crashed car at the scene.
An 8-year-old boy in the front seat was also unrestrained. He was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he died.
A 13-year-old boy, also unrestrained in the vehicle, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to survive.
Officials are looking into whether alcohol is a factor.
