A Florida mother is facing child neglect charges after she was accused of intentionally driving her SUV into a 50-feet deep bay while her son was still inside the car.At first, onlookers say they believed the woman drove off the Sanibel Causeway by accident.When police arrived, they say the woman was seen dragging her son back into the water.The woman returned to shore after she was told to stop what she was doing.Although both mother and son are safe, witnesses are worried things could have been a lot worse.While the mother's motive for the incident has not been released, her family said the boy is doing just fine.