Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 3-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed when his mother slammed into a barrier.Police responded to reports of a crash on Mykawa Road around 6 a.m.Officials say the child's mother was driving the vehicle when she lost control and crashed into the barrier of a bridge. The vehicle was occupied with the woman's son and another child.The 3-year-old died on the scene. Officers do not believe the child was restrained in the vehicle.Officers believe the mother was possibly intoxicated.