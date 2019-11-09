Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 3-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed when his mother slammed into a barrier.
Police responded to reports of a crash on Mykawa Road around 6 a.m.
Officials say the child's mother was driving the vehicle when she lost control and crashed into the barrier of a bridge. The vehicle was occupied with the woman's son and another child.
The 3-year-old died on the scene. Officers do not believe the child was restrained in the vehicle.
Officers believe the mother was possibly intoxicated.
