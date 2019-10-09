Motel 6 fire started by child playing with lighter: Witnesses

Spring, Ponderosa and South Montgomery Fire crews are working together to get people and pets out, while putting out a 3-Alarm fire at a Motel 6 at Cypresswood and I45. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/zkNzgTnJj7 — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) October 9, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven people, including two children were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation after a large fire erupted at a Motel 6 Wednesday afternoon.Heavy smoke and flames could be seen penetrating the roof of the Motel 6 North near Cypresswood and I-45. The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.The fire later spread to an adjacent building through a common attic space.Multiple witnesses on scene told Eyewitness News that a child playing with a lighter started the fire, but investigators have not yet said if that was accurate.Video from SkyEye 13 showed the roof of the first structure was destroyed. Crews from at least three departments worked to control the flames.None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, according to officials on the scene.Pictures showed firefighters rescuing guests through broken windows. A litter of puppies appears to have made it out alive as well.