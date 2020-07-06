Houston CultureMap

List of most popular pups reveal Houstonians' dog breed preferences

HOUSTON, Texas -- Each year, Rover.com tallies the top names for our furry, four-legged friends. But only recently did the pet website dig a little deeper to find out which breeds are likely to come running when the names Astro and Nacho are called at a Houston dog park.

The second annual report ranks the top 20 most popular breeds across the country, and includes the top five most popular dog breeds in Houston that outpaced the national rank.

According to Rover's data, Houstonians are likely to be playing fetch with Miniature Schnauzers, Maltese, Dachshunds, Boxers, and Pomeranians.

Nationally, the top 20 are: mixed breed, Labrador retriever, Chihuahua, golden retriever, German shepherd, Yorkshire terrier, shih tzu, dachshund, goldendoodle, boxer, poodle, beagle, Australian shepherd, Siberian husky, American pit bull terrier, Maltese, French bulldog, pug, Labradoodle, and border collie.

