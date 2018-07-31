Most destructive California wildfires in history

As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Carr Fire has become one of the most destructive in the state's history.
The Carr Fire, which has killed six people, has burned more than 1,100 structures. This makes it the seventh most destructive fire ever in California.
The list of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history has seen several recent updates. Last October's North Bay fires caused unprecedented damage, with the Tubbs Fire as the most destructive ever.
Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged:
1. TUBBS FIRE - (Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures damaged: 5,636
Acres burned: 36,807
Deaths: 22
2. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991
Structures damaged: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
Deaths: 25
3. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Structures damaged: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
Deaths: 15
4. VALLEY FIRE (Lake, Napa & Sonoma County), September 2015
Structures damaged: 1,955
Acres burned: 76,067
Deaths: 4
5. WITCH FIRE (San Diego County), October 2007
Structures damaged: 1,650
Acres burned: 197,990
Deaths: 2
6. NUNS FIRE (Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures damaged: 1,355
Acres burned: 54,382
Deaths: 3
7. CARR FIRE (Shasta County, Trinity County), July 2018
Structures damaged: 1,132
Acres burned: At least 103,772
Deaths: 6
8. THOMAS FIRE (Ventura County, Santa Barbara), December 2017
Structures damaged: 1,063
Acres burned: 281,893
Deaths: 1
9. OLD FIRE (San Bernardino County), October 2003
Structures damaged: 1,003
Acres burned: 91,281
Deaths: 6
10. JONES FIRE (Shasta County), October 1999
Structures damaged: 954
Acres burned: 26,200
Deaths: 1
