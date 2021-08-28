deadly shooting

Teens on the run after 19-year-old shot to death during fight

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are searching for a group of teens who they believe shot and killed a 19-year-old Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Mosher Lane near Ella Boulevard.

The victim was meeting with a group of three to four teens when a fight broke out and one of the teens pulled a gun, according to investigators.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed during the fight, and the group ran away, deputies said. When they arrived, deputies found the victim in the road and attempted CPR, but he died at the scene.

There was no word on a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved. A witness tried to follow the vehicle, but was unsuccessful in trying to get a good look at it or the teens involved, deputies said.
