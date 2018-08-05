CHICAGO, Illinois --Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Sunday, police said.
Since midnight, police said 40 people have been shot, four fatally. Since Friday at 5 p.m., 57 people have been shot, six fatally, in shootings in Chicago.
Police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account.
"Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "
In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.
RELATED: Teen girl killed, 5 wounded, including 11-year-old boy, in Lawndale shooting
Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years-old.
Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
RELATED: Lawndale block party shooting leaves 4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy
In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.
Police said two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded, including an 11-year-old boy in a shooting in the 1300-block of South Millard Avenue.
Later Sunday morning, four people were shot, one fatally, in the North Austin neighborhood.
The shooting took place at 4 a.m. in the 1600-block of North LeClaire Avenue. A 19-year-old was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the right calf and hospitalized in stable condition, a 21-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh and hospitalized in stable condition and another male victim was shot and is hospitalized. The condition of the fourth victim was not immediately known.
At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, one man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.
A 32-year-old man was shot four times and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and is hospitalized in critical condition, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm and wrist and is hospitalized in stable condition, a 21-year-old woman was released from the hospital after suffering a graze wound and a 34-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital with a wound to his lower leg and is in good condition.
This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."