More than 30 vehicles vandalized at Fort Bend County apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas
About 30 residents in a Fort Bend County apartment complex woke up to find their cars and trucks broken into Thursday morning.

The vandalism happened at a complex at the corner of West Bellfort and Highway 6.

Stephan Espinoza showed ABC13 the shattered driver's side window of his Ford F150, explaining nothing in the truck was taken.



"They broke the window, they went through the glove box, but didn't take cash or my dash-cam," Espinoza said.

Other residents complained about the same thing -- finding their windows shattered with nothing taken, Espinoza said.


The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The apartment complex manager says surveillance video shows what appears to be a girl and two boys going from vehicle to vehicle breaking windows. She says she handed that video over to investigators.

