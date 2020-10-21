Police find buckets of generic Xanax in drug arrest near elementary school in Fulshear

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6166662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The DEA said some of the packages also had the late Kobe Bryant's nickname Black Mamba and a bio hazard symbol.

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 30 pounds of generic Xanax was seized during a traffic stop near an elementary school in Fulshear, according to police.It happened just before noon on Tuesday.Police said an officer pulled over a driver for running a stop sign in Cross Creek Ranch near Campbell Elementary School.During the search, officers found more than 30 pounds of Alprazolam, generic Xanax pills. According to police, the total amount has a street value between $516,000 and $645,000.The driver and the passenger were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in a drug-free zone, since they were stopped near the school.Police said the suspects are not from the area.