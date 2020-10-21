Police find buckets of generic Xanax in drug arrest near elementary school in Fulshear

It happened just before noon on Tuesday.
Police said an officer pulled over a driver for running a stop sign in Cross Creek Ranch near Campbell Elementary School.
During the search, officers found more than 30 pounds of Alprazolam, generic Xanax pills. According to police, the total amount has a street value between $516,000 and $645,000.
The driver and the passenger were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in a drug-free zone, since they were stopped near the school.
Police said the suspects are not from the area.