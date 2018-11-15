House fire leads to meth lab discovery inside townhome in NE Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Meth found at the scene of house fire in northeast Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office confirms it found more than $2.5 million worth of drugs inside a townhome that erupted in flames Wednesday night in northeast Harris County.

Investigators say the first sign of trouble came around 9:30 p.m. when firefighters from the Eastex Fire Department were called out to the scene in the 12000 block of West Village Drive.

Heavy smoke and flames poured from one unit and soon the fire spread to a second unit.

At first, the firefighters went in the home, but things got so bad they had to pull out and fight the fire from the outside.

A search was conducted for victims within the burned out townhome.

Shortly after the fire was out, firefighters found what appeared to be methamphetamine and called out the HazMat team.

They went into the burned home in special protective suits.

Investigators allegedly found a long list of illegal items inside the residence, including:
  • 28.5 pounds of heroin with a street value of about $1.8 million
  • 95 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $838,000
  • 1 pound of possible fentanyl
  • 4 pounds of possible fentanyl powder
  • 1 gram of possible fentanyl residue within a package
  • 1 individual gram of methamphetamine
  • 1 Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle with 2 drum-style magazines
  • 1 Hi-point .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun
  • 1 body armor vest

There are no arrests this time, however this investigation is ongoing.

All safety precautions and safety equipment were utilized for the possible exposure of fentanyl.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firemethmethamphetaminehouse fireHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
Runaway trailer slams into vehicle, killing driver
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Fugitive 'up to his neck' with charges as mugshot goes viral
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Glass company giving all employees guns for Christmas
Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Houston for Rice appearance
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Show More
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
More News