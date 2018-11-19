SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --Assistance is something Holly Hope in Santa Fe still needs.
"I've literally exhausted every penny I have," Hope said. "I have nothing left."
Hurricane Harvey sent water inside her home, knocking the blocks underneath off and causing her home to shift.
Thousands of dollars were spent on a new septic system and foundation. She's still thousands short on getting the rest of her home repaired.
"We're learning that almost, this is normal, and that's very concerning," Hope said.
Galveston County Recovery Group is working to get Hope the repairs she needs. The agency is currently working with about 1,000 families.
It desperately needs skilled labor volunteers to do sheet rock, electrical work and more. To volunteer, you can call 713-444-6339 or email volunteer@gcltrg.org.
State help is coming, too. On Wednesday, the Texas General Land Office will announce six locations where survivors can apply for a homeowner assistance program.
If approved, crews will fix homes with less than $65,000 in repairs. If it exceeds the amount, they'll demolish, rebuild, and if necessary, elevate.
If you didn't wait and paid for repairs out of pocket, there's another program coming soon. It's called the Homeowner Reimbursement Program.
The state will pay you back up to $50,000. Right now, this only applies for people outside of Harris County and Houston, where those agencies will run their own program.
These are the two programs that Hope believes could be the gift many are waiting for this holiday season.
"I can't just pack up and leave," Hope said. "The kids need a home. Where do we go?"
