ITC warns of possible flash fires during deconstruction phase of fire cleanup

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two months after the large ITC facility fire in Deer Park, the company announced they are beginning the deconstruction phase of the cleanup.In a press release sent by ITC, the company stated that the deconstruction phase will continue for multiple weeks.ITC is making everyone aware that during this phase, there are possibilities of flash fires. They will have a fire crew at the area during the time of the deconstruction phase.The last flash fire was reported during the deconstruction of tank 80-15, one of the tanks that burned during the March 17 fire."In addition, we continue to deploy numerous mobile air monitoring equipment and personnel to closely monitor and react to any safety concerns that may arise inside or outside of the impacted tank farm," ITC said in the press release.To keep track of the latest details in the cleanup, click here