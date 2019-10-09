Moped rider hit by driver was heading to new job: Friends

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What was supposed to be an exciting new chapter in 20-year-old Nick Johnson's life, starting a new job, turned into tragedy for the friends and family who loved him."It's very tough. It's indescribable, I'm not going to lie," said Johnson's best friend Cordell Theodore.Johnson was riding his moped to work on the Beltway at the Southwest Freeway around 6 a.m. Monday when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.He died from his injuries and the driver of the other vehicle took off."You know what you did, you know it wasn't right," Theodore said. "The least you could've done is stopped, even if it was an accident."Theodore and Johnson grew up together and were roommates."I'm used to coming back to him being home, but in this case it's not going to happen," Theodore said. "That's what hurts the most.""He was a really goofy, funny guy," said another friend Dorian Theodore.Friends are now trying to remember the best things about him."He was very motivated, he was a positive energy," said friend Jyron Norris. "His spirit was amazing."Precinct 5 Constable Deputies believe the suspect's vehicle is a 2012-2014 GMC Yukon or Sierra. They said the impact might have broken off the vehicle's front bumper.They're hopeful someone on the road saw something and comes forward with information. Johnson's friends are also hoping someone has information"We just trying to find justice, find peace," Norris said.If you know anything, you are asked to contact Precinct 5 or the Harris County Tollway Authority.