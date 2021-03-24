Montgomery Co. investigating alleged sex assault claims at Magnolia gym

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies are looking into claims of sexual assault at a gym in Magnolia.The owner of Maximum Athletics Gymnasium told deputies some of his students came to him and said they think something improper was happening between a 15-year-old student and an adult instructor.According to the gym manager, the employee at the center of the complaint no longer works a the gym.An investigation is underway now into the allegations.Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case number 21A082758. You can also contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) to remain completely anonymous.