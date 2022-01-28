2022 Outrun Hunger event aims to fight Montgomery County food insecurity

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mardi Gras-themed run benefiting some of our neediest neighbors is coming soon to Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Food Bank will host its first Outrun Hunger 5K and 10K runs on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Grand Central Park in Conroe.
Food bank president Kristine Marlow said the all-ages event will help get everyone moving for a good cause.
"I know many people, especially after New Year's, had some resolutions to have some healthy lifestyles and this is the opportunity to do that," Marlow said.
Proceeds from the runs will help feed people in the Montgomery County area who are facing food insecurity. Marlow said many within the county are still facing financial and health implications due to the pandemic.
Runners who sign up can know they are making a difference, as the food bank converts those donations to nutritious meals for the community.
"Last year in 2021, Montgomery County Food Bank served over 9.6 million meals and served over 55,000 individuals," Marlow said. "That's quite a few people."
A virtual option is also available for those who are unable to attend in person.
If you're not keen on running, you can still make a difference by signing up for the run's "Laissez Zero K." You'll even get an event t-shirt for simply making a donation from your couch.
Click here to sign up for the Montgomery County Food Bank's Outrun Hunger runs
A Mardi Gras carnival will start at 8 a.m. with face painters, vendors and Cajun food trucks.
"It doesn't matter how small your effort is, when we all come together, it becomes a great effort," Marlow said. "Together, we truly can have a larger impact."
Grand Central Park is located at 1039 Lake House Dr., in Conroe.
