November 2020 election: Who's on the ballot and how to vote in Montgomery County

How to vote

General election ballot

Several key dates are approaching ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, with offices at the local, state and federal level on the ballot.Montgomery County voters have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Once registered, voters may participate in early voting Oct. 13-30, vote in-person on Election Day, or-if eligible-apply to vote by mail before Oct. 23. Montgomery County residents may confirm their current voter registration status here.Vote by mail eligibility is limited to those ages 65 and older, those in jail and otherwise eligible to vote, those who will be out of the county during the entire early voting period and on Election Day, and those with a disability.In a May ruling on a lawsuit by the state Democratic Party this spring relating to vote by mail eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Supreme Court said concerns about a lack of immunity to COVID-19 do not qualify as a "disability" under state law. However, the court said a voter's decision to apply to vote by mail due to disability is their own choice and cannot be questioned by election officials.In Montgomery County, ballot by mail applications are available online or in person and must and submitted to Elections Administrator Suzie Harvey before Oct. 23. Applications may be submitted in-person by the applicant at Harvey's office, located at 9159 Airport Road, Conroe, via mail at P.O. Box 2646, Conroe, via fax at 936-788-8340, or via email to election.ballot@mctx.org.Faxed and emailed applications must also be submitted by mail and received by the county's early voting clerk within four days of original submission. More information on voting by mail in Montgomery County may be found here.Early voting for the Nov. 3 election in Montgomery County is open to all registered voters from Oct. 13-30, except Oct. 18. Those wishing to vote early may cast ballots at any of the county's eight regular early voting sites, or at Harvey's office if using special forms of early voting or submitting a limited ballot.Early voting polling places will be open Oct. 13-17 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 19-24 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 25 from noon-5 p.m., and Oct. 26-30 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. More information on early voting may be found here.More information on voting in Montgomery County on Election Day will be available on the county elections administrator's website at a later date.The November general election in Montgomery County is headlined by several national contests.Donald J. Trump* (R)Joseph R. Biden (D)Jo Jorgensen (L)Howie Hawkins (G)John Cornyn* (R)Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)David B. Collins (G)Kevin Brady* (R)Elizabeth Hernandez (D)Chris Duncan (L)Statewide offices on the ballot in Montgomery County include several legislative and judicial positions.Brandon Creighton* (R)Jay Stittleburg (D)Cameron Brock (L)Cecil Bell Jr.* (R)Martin Shupp (D)Steve Toth* (R)Lorena Perez McGill (D)James "Jim" Wright (R)Chrysta Castañeda (D)Matt Sterett (L)Katija "Kat" Gruene (G)Within Montgomery County, contested races include two of the four county commissioners, county sheriff, and judge of the newly-established 457th Judicial District. All five county constables, County Attorney B.D. Griffin, County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae and several judicial positions are also on the ballot but are running unopposed.Robert Walker (R)Mike Midler (D)James Noack* (R)Lore Breitmeyer Jones (D)Rand Henderson* (R)Maher Husseini (D)Vince Santini (R)Marc M. Meyer (D)Dozens of elections and propositions from local government entities, school districts and utility districts will also be decided in the Montgomery County general election. Voters' ballots will include only the jurisdictions and contests they are eligible to vote in. A countywide sample ballot including all county contests, regardless of eligibility, may be viewed here.