Montgomery County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County Precinct Five deputy was hit by a suspected drunk driver around midnight on Sunday.

The deputy was closing lanes on 249 for construction.

Investigators say his emergency lights were on when a pickup truck hit the patrol car. The truck continued into the construction zone before crashing into a ditch.

The driver and a passenger were not hurt, but DPS says that driver appeared to be impaired.
