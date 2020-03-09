Montgomery County deputy arrested on child porn charges

A Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy constable faces felony charges related to child pornography.

Deputy Daniel Lynch is accused of receiving and distributing child porn, after the Texas Rangers and Homeland Security personnel received a cyber-tip, according to the Pct. 3 Constable's Office.

Agents met with the constable's office, who cooperated with the investigation.

Lynch, who has also previously worked for Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 28. A warrant was also served at Lynch's home at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say Lynch reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and was immediately terminated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyofficer arrestedchild pornographyinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News