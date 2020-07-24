Security guard in custody after person shot and killed in Spring

@MCTXSheriff can confirm a fatal shooting of a male by a security guard that occurred about 4:50 am in the 120 block of Sawdust Rd in Spring, TX. The incident is under investigation. At this time, the security guard is in custody. Details will be released as they are available. pic.twitter.com/7Q6MQvfO5d — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 24, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard is in custody after a person was shot and killed in a Spring area parking lot.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway Friday into the deadly shooting in the 120 block of Sawdust Road near the North Freeway.A call of the shooting came in at 4:50 a.m.A male was killed in the incident, deputies said, but details into what led up to the shooting was not immediately disclosed.The investigation is in the area of a shopping center with several restaurants.