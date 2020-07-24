deadly shooting

Security guard in custody after person shot and killed in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard is in custody after a person was shot and killed in a Spring area parking lot.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway Friday into the deadly shooting in the 120 block of Sawdust Road near the North Freeway.

A call of the shooting came in at 4:50 a.m.

A male was killed in the incident, deputies said, but details into what led up to the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

The investigation is in the area of a shopping center with several restaurants.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsecuritydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Woman planning mom's funeral while son accused of murder
Man killed ex while she was lying with daughter, police say
Houston double murder suspect found dead near San Antonio
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools ordered to delay in-person learning in Harris County
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston area later today
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of closure
Data finds COVID-19 testing lacking in minority communities
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
Show More
Doctor recovering from COVID-19 slowly learning to walk again
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
Experts ask Gov. Abbott not to rule out a shutdown
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
More TOP STORIES News