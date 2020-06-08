fatal crash

15-year-old boy dies after truck crashes into tree in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy died after a truck crashed into a tree in Montgomery County.

It happened on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. on Firetower Road near McAlister.

Investigators said the teen was trapped inside the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

The man driving the truck was not injured, but a female passenger suffered a minor injury.

The boy died at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
