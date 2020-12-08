Montgomery Co. Judge says substance in system during Sept. crash was sleeping aid

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough is setting the record straight after he's been charged in connection with a crash involving a deputy constable back in September.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. Keough was behind the wheel when his SUV sideswiped another driver, and then rear-ended a deputy constable's patrol vehicle, according to court documents.

Keough has since been charged with driving while intoxicated. He reportedly had amphetamines and Ambien in his blood stream at the time of crash.

In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday, the judge said the substance found in his system was a legally prescribed sleeping aid from the night before.



"I want to make it abundantly clear to you that there was no alcohol present, there were no illegal substances present at the time of the crash," the judge said. "According to information that I've received, the sleep aid in my blood was within normal, therapeutic levels, and I assure you it was taken according to my physician's orders."

At the time, Keough's staff said he was "stable and alert and understandably in pain." He underwent surgery to repair a pelvic injury.

The deputy constable was treated by medical personnel and was released later that same day.
