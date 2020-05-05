Pets & Animals

Monkey on bike snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video

SURABAYA, Indonesia -- A somewhat bizarre viral video shows a monkey snatching a toddler off of a bench in Surabaya, Indonesia.

A bystander recorded the incident from above a narrow street, where the animal was riding a small bicycle as it approached the child and two adults who were sitting alongside him.

The footage shows the monkey dragging the boy several feet away before eventually releasing its grip on his clothing.

The monkey was apparently part of an entertainment group, which is why music is audible in the background of the clip.

The toddler was shaken up by the incident but suffered only a few scratches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrechildrenviral videou.s. & worldmonkey
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services for fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox
Father of fallen HPD officer recounts son's personality, life
Cool front to bring great weather for Mom
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
Man wanted in death of Michigan security guard caught in Houston
HISD holds another 25 food distribution events
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Show More
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
Drugs found labeled as "coronavirus" in million dollar bust
Professional sports take precautions moving forward
Man shot at gas station while filling up tank
Here are some discounts on food if you're a healthcare worker
More TOP STORIES News