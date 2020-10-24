Houston trans rights advocate Monica Roberts to be laid to rest Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beloved transgender rights advocate and Houston blogger, Monica Roberts, who died of natural causes on Oct. 5, will be honored with a memorial service and laid to rest on Saturday.
Supporters can pay their respects between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at UH Cullen Performance Hall, before the service begins at 1 p.m. She will then be laid to rest during a private burial.
Roberts collapsed and died at her southwest Houston apartment complex earlier this month. Her mother told ABC13 she hadn't been feeling well in the days before.
For more than 20 years, Roberts blazed a trail in the fight for transgender rights. She advocated for equality, legal rights, and wrote a very popular blog. Her work was so transformative that her death brought statements from advocates and elected leaders and tributes from her many fans. Her insight and support for the community surpassed Texas as she was recognized worldwide.
"She really has touched so many lives in the time she has been fighting for transgender rights," said Roberts' younger brother, Kevin.
