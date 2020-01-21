Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for an armed suspect they say robbed two moms after they had dropped off their kids at the bus stop.
Crime Stoppers said the two women had dropped off their children at the bus stop around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 17, and were walking back to their apartments when the suspect approached them.
The suspect forced the women into one of their apartments in the 4500 block of Lockwood. Once inside, officers say the suspect demanded the victims' money and cellphones, and then left on foot.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the suspect moments before the incident and it's believed he lives in the area. The suspect is described as 5'9" to 6'0" tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a dark complexion, and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org
