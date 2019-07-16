Mom who lost 3-year-old in fire turns grief into way she can help others

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City mother has channeled her grief and is now an author.

Alicia Carter lost her 3-year-old son A'Lic Carter-Randolph in a 2015 house fire.

During an interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News, Carter said her first-born started a fire in his relative's home by playing with a decorative towel on the stove.

RELATED: Boy, 3, killed in house fire in Wharton

"You can't verbalize the hurt. You can only tell a person that you're hurting and it's almost unbearable," Carter said. "My son got out of the house. My grandfather had him by the arm, but my son snatched away and said, 'No, my bike.' And he ran back in the house, passed the fire and went into my old bedroom."

Randolph died on March 2, 2015. Carter told ABC13 that she had to retreat from the world for about a year, and in her pain she found her purpose.

"That was my biggest thing. 'God don't let my son die in vain, let it be useful,'" Carter said. "Let it be able to help another parent avoid going through what I went through. That's why I'm so passionate about it. I really desire for mothers to be able to be aware of the dangers."

Carter recently wrote a children's book called "Spark The No No Flame." She also created the A'Lic Foundation in memory of her son.

