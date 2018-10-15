Family pulled from sinking car in Montgomery County by good Samaritans

EMBED </>More Videos

A witness saw the crash and jumped in to help.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A good Samaritan helped rescue a baby and a mother from their sinking car in Montgomery County.

The family's car went through an intersection and plunged into a body of water near Spring Sunday night.

A witness saw the crash and jumped in to help. He first helped rescue the baby as the mother was struggling to get free.

"She had about a 3- or 4-month-old baby, and she couldn't swim so she was starting to panic," rescuer Tim London said. "So I went in and swam around the car and got the baby. Then another gentleman came behind me and got her since she couldn't swim at all."

The father, mother and baby were checked out by EMS crews and are expected to be OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuegood samaritanSpringMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
LIVE RADAR: First fall cold front moves through this morning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
Show More
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
2 boys presumed drowned just off Galveston
More News