A good Samaritan helped rescue a baby and a mother from their sinking car in Montgomery County.The family's car went through an intersection and plunged into a body of water near Spring Sunday night.A witness saw the crash and jumped in to help. He first helped rescue the baby as the mother was struggling to get free."She had about a 3- or 4-month-old baby, and she couldn't swim so she was starting to panic," rescuer Tim London said. "So I went in and swam around the car and got the baby. Then another gentleman came behind me and got her since she couldn't swim at all."The father, mother and baby were checked out by EMS crews and are expected to be OK.