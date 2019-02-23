Mom warns daughter not to come home before apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on the apparent murder-suicide in Bellmore, Long Island.

BELLMORE, Long Island --
A 50-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide in Long Island.

Police say Dawn Kelly was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the master bedroom of her home in Bellmore just before 8:30 p.m.

Her 54-year-old husband, Douglas Kelly, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of the couple's 21-year-old daughter.

Authorities believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. There were no prior calls to police, but family members say Douglas Kelly had been verbally abusive for years.

"His behavior in the past with her, very verbally abusive," Nassau County police Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said. "Nobody ever realized there was any physical abuse going on."

Dawn Kelly worked in IT for a large insurance company in Long Beach. Douglas Kelly was a tile cutter who had not worked in 20 years due to disability.

Police say Dawn Kelly called her daughter around 6:30 p.m. and told her not to come home because they were arguing.

"Explained to her that her father and her were having a violent disturbance, argument, not physical at that time," Fitzpatrick said. "She told her to stay somewhere else that night."

But the daughter became worried, so she went home and found them both deceased.

Douglas Kelly reportedly bought the shotgun legally a couple of years ago. Neighbors say he raced cars and was loud.

"He had a big temper," neighbor John Hoffmann said. "I mean, he was annoying with a lot of people around here, because he was always racing his cars."

Authorities said that car racing hobby was costly.

"Apparently that was the cause of the fight, was money issues," Fitzpatrick said. "He was asking the wife, who's the main breadwinner now, for money."

Those who knew the family but didn't realize the scope of the problems were stunned and saddened by the outcome, especially for the daughter whose worst nightmare became a reality.

"To lose both parents in one shot, to me, is just crazy," area business owner Anthony Borja said. "It's crazy."

At a press conference, police urged any victims of domestic abuse to contact police or domestic abuse support hotlines at 516-542-0404 or (Bilingual) 516-889-2849.

Douglas Kelly had a prior arrest for assault with a weapon in a burglary years ago that was adjudicated.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidemurdersuicideshootingBellmoreNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Show More
Sign warns charges for students caught on campus after hours
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Walmart hosting 'Baby Savings Day' to help new, expecting parents
More News