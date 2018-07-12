Mom gets 40 years in prison for trying to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for trying to sell daughter for sex (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 25-year-old mother has been sentenced to prison for 40 years after pleading guilty to trying to sell her toddler daughter for sex.

In February, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office was conducting an investigation into child exploitation. Sarah Peters entered into an agreement with an undercover officer to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex.

Peters brought the girl to Conroe in order to allow a man to have sex with the girl for $1,200. She was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in Montgomery County, and her daughter was taken into protective custody.

Peters entered a guilty plea to three felony offenses: sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with additional sentences to run concurrently.

Peters will not be eligible for parole until 2038.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeprostitutionsex traffickingHuman Traffickingmother chargedConroeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News