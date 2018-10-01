Mom attempts to drown son after saying on Facebook he was dead: Police

A 21-year old Chicago mother is charged with attempted murder after police say she tried to drown her 3-year old son.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A mother allegedly lied in a Facebook post saying her 3-year-old son had died and then days later tried to drown him in a bathtub, according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder.

Celeste Christian, 21, claimed she left her 3-year-old son alone in the bathtub and when she returned she found "him limp and floating on top of the water," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said Christian told them she left the boy in a bathtub to check on another child.

Authorities responded to Comer Children's Hospital, where the boy was hospitalized in critical condition with fluid in his lungs, police said.

But police discovered that Christian had posted on social media that boy was dead prior to the incident.

Days earlier, Christian wrote on Facebook that her son was dead, Chicago Police spokeswoman Laura Amezaga said. The 3-year-old's father told police that Christian had wanted to make funeral plans, Amezaga said.

Christian was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under 13, police said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
