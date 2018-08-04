FIRE RESCUE

Mother tosses children out of burning building to save their lives

A mother tossed her children out of a burning building to save their lives.

A mother in China's Henan province first tossed a sheet down to people below her.

The crowd then used that sheet to catch the woman's 3-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son.

The children survived, but the mother was unable to climb out of the window herself.

Firefighters found her lying unconscious beside the window. She later died at the hospital.
