A mother tossed her children out of a burning building to save their lives.A mother in China's Henan province first tossed a sheet down to people below her.The crowd then used that sheet to catch the woman's 3-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son.The children survived, but the mother was unable to climb out of the window herself.Firefighters found her lying unconscious beside the window. She later died at the hospital.