Why this mom was less than impressed at her gender reveal party

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- A mom-to-be appeared to be less than impressed after learning the sex of her baby during a gender reveal party.

Alliyah Rose shared a video to Instagram of her comical reaction on Sept. 5. The video shows her throwing the powder cannon on the ground in frustration after finding out she was having a baby boy.

"Boy mom. I can't believe it. Clearly," she wrote alongside the hilarious clip.

Rose later wrote, "To my son... I know I threw a fit but I can't wait to love on you. Learn about sports. Fight with your dad for being too rough."

