Newly released video shows a woman speeding and texting on her phone with a child standing up in her car.The video was recorded while eyewitnesses were driving on I-45 near the Cypresswood exit.The woman was allegedly going about 80 mph while texting.It appears that a man sitting in the passenger seat was holding a child while the child was standing up.Eyewitnesses say they could see the baby's head and possibly a few other children in the back seat.