North Carolina mother stole her children's identities to open 12 credit cards, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother stole her own children's identities in order to open credit cards, according to Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested Bristol Kay King, 34, on 12 counts of identity theft and unlawfully obtaining credit cards.

She was booked in jail on a $120,000 secured bond.

The ages of her children were not released, because they are minors.



According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the kids noticed a lot of packages with their names on them arriving at their house. However, King told them they were not allowed to open the packages.

The children's father and stepmother discovered something was wrong when they ran credit checks on the children.
