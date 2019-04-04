Mother stabbed to death by her neighbor who allegedly 'snapped,' son says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after police say her neighbor stabbed her during an argument that boiled over at their duplex in east Houston.Authorities say they were called to the scene at 8000 Harrisburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers found a man who they say had been arguing with the woman and then stabbed her.She has been identified by family as 58-year-old Angelina "Angie" Gailey.Angelina was taken to the hospital, where she died.Her son, Patrick Gailey, told ABC13 that his mom has lived in the area for at least a year and a half and was never worried about her safety. She'd also never mentioned having a problem with this neighbor before.Angelina's family says she lived on the bottom floor of the duplex, and her neighbor lived on the top.Patrick believes the neighbor may have just snapped."I was just with her yesterday to get her groceries. She never said anything. She was a real nice person," he said."She was the life of the party," Patrick continued in describing his mom. "People loved being around her. She brought us all together. One day you're here, the next day she's gone."Angelina's sister, Susan Delgado, said the same thing, that her sister was full of joy, and even gave that neighbor food."She was really a beautiful person... never thought it would end this way. I thank God she was my sister," Delgado said.The man was taken to the police station to speak with detectives.Police say they will talk to the district attorney's office about possible charges.