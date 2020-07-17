Mother and 4-year-old girl shot in west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and her 4-year-old child is recovering after an early morning shooting at a west Houston apartment.It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road.The little girl was shot twice but was conscious and breathing at a hospital, according to Houston police.A 10-year-old inside the apartment called relatives for help after it happened, Houston police Lieutenant Christopher Bruce said. There were five children inside when the shooting happened.Investigators don't yet know what led to the gunfire but believe it was an isolated incident.