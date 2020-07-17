Mother and 4-year-old girl shot in west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and her 4-year-old child is recovering after an early morning shooting at a west Houston apartment.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road.

The little girl was shot twice but was conscious and breathing at a hospital, according to Houston police.

A 10-year-old inside the apartment called relatives for help after it happened, Houston police Lieutenant Christopher Bruce said. There were five children inside when the shooting happened.

Investigators don't yet know what led to the gunfire but believe it was an isolated incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotdeadly shootingmurdergun violencehomicidewoman killedchild shotgunsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain back in the picture for many
Man charged with murder after wife found in freezer
Former youth coach accused of kidnapping and murder
Crosby ISD athletes possibly exposed to COVID-19 at clinic
NY sends workers & 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Houston
8 major freeway closures could delay your weekend
Fake 'mask exemption cards' circulate on social media
Show More
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
Wife of Fort Hood soldier found dead in Killeen arrested
HISD planning to deliver food to students
More TOP STORIES News