CHILD ABANDONED

Anden Johnson accused of abandoning her 4-year-old child at north Houston METRORail station

EMBED </>More Videos

A witness talks about an apparent abandonment of a child by his mother at a north Houston METRORail station. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning her child after police say she left her 4-year-old son in a stroller at a north Houston METRORail station.

"It just seemed like she just got on the train," said witness D'Andre McCoy. "It looked like it was intended so I don't know."

Prosecutors say Anden Johnson walked up to the METRO station at Cavalcade and Fulton just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

A METRO supervisor and rider noticed immediately and called police.

According to court documents, police found Johnson about two-and-a-half miles away at the Northline METRO platform. She had been gone for 45 minutes.

Prosecutors say Johnson told police she left her boy because she thought somebody was following her. The boy was not injured.

"The baby was well taken care of," said McCoy. "The baby had everything that the baby needed. That's what kind of made it seem like she intended to do it, but you never know what their intent was."

The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. A spokesperson there said the child does not have any other siblings.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metrobabybaby rescuedchild abandonedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABANDONED
Mother charged with abandoning 6-year-old son
MIRACLE SURVIVAL: Baby found buried alive under sticks
Child who can't communicate with others found abandoned
Mother facing questions after 2 sons found wandering alone
More child abandoned
Top Stories
Teen admitted to drinking MD 20/20 before fatal crash
Clear blue water is back along Galveston Island beaches
Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
Knife-wielding man arrested after SWAT standoff in Pearland
HPD chief said there's a probability murdered doctor was targeted
Pasadena man among 5 dead after large fire in San Marcos
2 arrested after pipe bomb, gun and drugs found inside car
Officials trying to trace alcohol after teens killed in crash
Show More
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
High-risk sex offender wanted after leaving halfway house
SOLD OUT! Astros fans wait hours to get rare Reddick bobblehead
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
More News