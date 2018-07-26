A 43-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning her child after police say she left her 4-year-old son in a stroller at a north Houston METRORail station."It just seemed like she just got on the train," said witness D'Andre McCoy. "It looked like it was intended so I don't know."Prosecutors say Anden Johnson walked up to the METRO station at Cavalcade and Fulton just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.A METRO supervisor and rider noticed immediately and called police.According to court documents, police found Johnson about two-and-a-half miles away at the Northline METRO platform. She had been gone for 45 minutes.Prosecutors say Johnson told police she left her boy because she thought somebody was following her. The boy was not injured."The baby was well taken care of," said McCoy. "The baby had everything that the baby needed. That's what kind of made it seem like she intended to do it, but you never know what their intent was."The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. A spokesperson there said the child does not have any other siblings.