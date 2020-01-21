Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of her children in Fort Bend Co.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning rushed to get her three children out of her car before the robbers drove off.

The incident happened on Golden Fork in the Falcon Ranch neighborhood.

The woman says she was standing near a large community mailbox when three men approached her. Deputies say one of them was armed with a gun.

After the carjacking, the woman ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

"She was very distraught, clearly very afraid," the neighbor said. "I definitely think it was random. It was not targeted."

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but has not released a vehicle or suspect description.

Neighbors say although crime is rare in their area, this will be a reminder to watch their backs.

"If anything, it just reminds everyone to be more conscious of their surroundings," the neighbor said. "It can happen anywhere."

