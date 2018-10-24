Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police

A mother reported a racist Facebook message targeted at her children. Police say, she may have helped stop a school shooting.

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Koeberle Bull woke up to notifications on Wednesday morning which she says was the most hateful message she'd ever received in her life.

These messages were sent randomly from an unknown account.

But instead of ignoring the messages, this mom trusted her gut and contacted authorities.

Police say her actions possibly prevented a mass shooting from states away.

Bull says the man in the messages was "repeating himself about how he hoped my children would die and be hung because they're black. It was definitely racially motivated. He said things like 'you and your monkey children' and using the 'n' word a lot."

Thinking he might be local, Bull called 911.

"Other people were able to look him up and go on his page, easily. But he had blocked my account," Bull said.

Some of Bull's friends were able to find the page and track where he lived in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Bull said, "(It was) something in the back of my head was like, 'this isn't right, like something's not sitting well.'"

Trusting her gut, she called police in Kentucky.

Bull's call put police on his street just in time.

Kentucky state police told reporters that the 20-year-old was pulling out of his driveway with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a detailed plan of attack on two school districts.

Bull says when she reported this issue, she wasn't just protecting her kids.

"I would hope that someone would, in the same situation, do the same thing. Because, obviously, you never know. It could be an idle threat or it could be the next mass shooter that you're stopping. It's our future. These kids are our future, my kids, the kids of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County. We have to give them a fighting shot," she said.
