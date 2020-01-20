Mom remembers family members killed one year ago in fatal crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5105723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil held for 3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church in Liberty County

TARKINGTON PRAIRIE, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County resident Debra Henson said she has good days, and not so good days."There have been mornings I could stay in bed all day long," Henson said. "But, I've got Jordan. And Jordan's got me."Jordan is her daughter who survived a horrific head-on collision just a year ago.Debra's husband Mark, her daughter Jesse, and her granddaughter Lillian did not. In the blink of an eye, all of them were gone.They didn't meet Debra at church, or answer their phones on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. She located them on her GPS and drove to find them."I pulled into a line of traffic that was stopped because of the accident. I didn't know it was my family at the time," she recalled. "When the officer told me that my husband and my youngest child had died at the scene, I remember looking at him and saying, 'Are you sure that's my family?'."Jordan spent weeks in intensive care. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and lack of oxygen."When you go through something like that, you have to have something to hang onto," said Henson. "And she was my anchor at that time. It was all about making sure that she lived."The care for Jordan is expensive. Debra works mostly from home while taking care of her daughter."She does have minimal movement in her arms and her legs," she said. "But she does not have the capability to stand or to hold herself up."Debra does have the love and help of her church and her neighbors. They have prayed, helped and donated. It's a blessing, but is still a struggle.A year later, she hasn't made sense of the incident and she grieves what she lost as much as the uncertainty of the future.I miss them," she said. "I miss them terribly. I miss them terribly"There is ato help with medical expenses which have exceeded the coverage of the family's medical insurance.