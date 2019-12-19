Mom punches driver who hit and killed her children at bus stop

ROCHESTER, Indiana -- A driver who struck and killed three siblings at their school bus stop was sentenced Wednesday, and then attacked by the mother of two of the children in court.

Alyssa Shepherd was convicted in October. Wednesday, she was sentenced to a total of 10 years: four years in prison, three years in home detention and three years of probation.

SEE MORE: Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights

Shepherd was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm was extended, causing injury.

She hit and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, in 2018 while they crossed the street to board their school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured.

The school bus had its lights on and caution arm extended.

Brittany Ingle, mother of the twin boys, charged Shepherd in court and punched her. She was arrested and will be charged with misdemeanor battery.

RELATED: Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out in favor of tougher bus law
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaschool bus accidentsentencingschool buschild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Video shows deputies race to save driver stuck in burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
Texans' O'Brien takes bath with ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
Show More
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifies parents into paying up
3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Pride Portraits celebrates LGBTQIA+ community one picture at a time
More TOP STORIES News