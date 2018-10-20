Mom outraged after 8-year-old with disabilities handcuffed by deputy

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed

CALIFORNIA (KTRK) --
A California woman is shocked after finding her mentally disabled son handcuffed when he walked away from school.

"I don't understand how a little boy can be in handcuffs," mom Meagan Ramey said.

On Thursday, the 8-year-old boy's mother says he wandered off from school due to his anti-social disorder.

"He'll start walking off campus. The principal, we've talked about it several times," Ramey said.

Ramey says the school has a special protocol that they're supposed to follow when the boy leaves campus. But when officers saw the child, they said they were worried.

"I was torn up. It broke my heart. I started crying, and I'm going to start crying again," Ramey said.

Officers said they tried to detain him, but when he started scratching, they put him in handcuffs.

"When you are restraining somebody you are doing it so that they don't harm themselves. My heart goes out to all of the people there, but based on what I can see, their actions were motivated out of concern for this young man," sheriff Kory Honea said.

Ramey is planning to file a complaint, and once that is done the Butte County Sheriff's say they will review the body camera video and conduct interviews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disabilityschoolu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Texas girl dies after court allows more time on life support
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Astros' Jose Altuve underwent knee surgery on Friday
Students pulled out of school due to chickenpox outbreak
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
Woman warns others about sneaky wallet thieves
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Show More
Boy and accused bully now friends after father steps in to help
Fight animal cruelty walk hosted by Gus the dog
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
FALL WEATHER: Cool temps headed our way this weekend
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
More News