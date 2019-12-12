Mom of police sergeant's suspect killer charged with hiding son

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5749959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother of suspect in Nassau Bay officer's death apologizes to family.

BREAKING: Tavores Dewayne Henderson - suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan - has been taken into custody without incident. Deputies arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An anonymous tip led law enforcement engaged in a region-wide manhunt to capture Tavores Dewayne Henderson, the fugitive suspected of hitting and killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant.During a news conference Thursday, hours after Henderson's arrest in southeast Houston, authorities said the 21-year-old suspect's mother, Tiffany Henderson, is also being charged with hindering apprehension of a fugitive. They are accused of hiding Tavores since Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was killed Tuesday night.The woman's boyfriend is also facing charges for his alleged role in helping Tavores' flight from justiceThe charge was revealed just hours after Tiffany Henderson spoke exclusively with ABC13's Miya Shay."That's my child. I know my child. My child is not a murderer," the suspect's mom told Eyewitness News."His mother aided him that night in escaping," said Sean Teare, chief of the vehicular crimes division in the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "She is charged with hindering. She also lied to the sheriff deputies that night. Her boyfriend drove the car that helped him escape. He is being charged with third-degree apprehension."Teare continued, "She and the boyfriend took him from a location close to the scene to a hotel, where he spent the night. She then went to her home and came into contact with sheriff's deputies immediately when she arrived at her house. She initially told them she didn't even know who Mr. Henderson was."Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also promised charges for anyone who helped the suspect's escape.Tavores Henderson was taken into custody without incident in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail Drive, the sheriff's office said. The 21-year-old faces an upgraded charge of capital murder.An anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers was key in capturing him. There was a combined reward of up to $20,000 for his arrest.Henderson is apparently no stranger to run-ins with the law.Court records show last Sunday, he allegedly tried to kidnap the mother of his children from a Topgolf parking lot on Houston's west side. The woman was there attending a work event. Records show the two made it a few blocks away, where she told Henderson that police had been called and her mother was coming. That caused Henderson to let her go. That alleged assault is why a warrant for Henderson's arrest was issued.Records obtained by ABC13 also show Henderson with pending charges in Harris, Montgomery and Galveston counties.He appears to be proud of his various arrests, recording his own release from Harris County Jail a few months ago, and posting it onto his Instagram page. He has also posted his own mugshots on his page, and featured various parts of his alleged criminal history on his rap videos uploaded on YouTube.