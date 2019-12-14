Mother of man accused of killing Nassau Bay officer out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of the man accused of killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant is also being charged after she allegedly lied to detectives.

Tiffany Henderson appeared in court Friday morning with three officers by her side. She is charged with hindering an investigation, a third degree felony.

During her court appearance, Tiffany buried her face in her hands as the judge went over the details surrounding her case.

Prosecutors say the night Tavores Henderson allegedly ran over Nassau Bay police sergeant Kaila Sullivan, they went to Tiffany's house but she wasn't home.

Later when they returned, Tiffany said she didn't know her son's whereabouts. Authorities initially believed he may have hid at her house and conducted a search of the location on Wednesday.

Detectives told ABC13 they uncovered surveillance video from a hotel that shows Tiffany and her boyfriend dropping off Tavores at the hotel.

"She and the boyfriend took him from a location close to the scene to a hotel where he spent the night," Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes, said. "She then went to her home and came into contact with sheriff's deputies immediately when she arrived at her house. She initially told them she didn't even know who Mr. Henderson was."

Court documents say that when investigators asked why she lied, Tiffany Henderson said, "because I am a mom."

Prosecutors say Tiffany endangered the public by not sharing her son's whereabouts. Her bond was set at $50,000. She posted bond on Saturday morning.
