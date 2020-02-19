Mom of boy tortured to death in Montana sends parents warning about signs of abuse

NEW PHOTOS. James Alexander Hurley's mother said the boy tortured to death in Montana grew up as a Texan. He loved football, basketball, & barbecue. Read more here -> https://t.co/svz3F8NN3U. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/s7HvEOEQkh — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 19, 2020

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas mother is issuing a statement to parents after her son was tortured to death in Montana.12-year-old James Alexander Hurley will be laid to rest in southeast Texas.The boy's family said he's from the Cleveland area, where they plan to hold his funeral this weekend.Alicia Davis, the boy's mother, told ABC13 he has lived in Cleveland until he was 10, when he moved to Montana.The family said Hurley went to visit his father before he passed away in 2018, but his grandparents kept him in their custody.Authorities in Montana charged Hurley's grandparents, James Sassar Jr. and Patricia Batts, and his 14-year-old uncle with deliberate homicide. Officials are accusing the trio of torturing the boy and recording it.According to reports, the three regularly abused Hurley by beating him with a wooden paddle and locking up food to deprive him.Hurley's aunt, Misty Burks, told ABC13 that her family in Texas, including Hurley's mother, tried to get him home.