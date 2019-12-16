Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody after judge raises bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of the man accused of killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant and her boyfriend were taken into custody Monday morning after a judge raised their bonds.

Tiffany Henderson is charged with hindering an investigation, a third degree felony, after she allegedly lied to detectives during the manhunt for her son, Tavores Henderson.

Her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, also faces the same felony charge.




Prosecutors say the night Tavores allegedly ran over Nassau Bay police sergeant Kaila Sullivan, they went to Tiffany's house but she wasn't home.

Later when they returned, Tiffany said she didn't know her son's whereabouts. Authorities initially believed he may have hidden at her house and conducted a search of the location on Wednesday.
Detectives told ABC13 they uncovered surveillance video from a hotel that shows Tiffany and her boyfriend dropping off Tavores at the hotel.

"She and the boyfriend took him from a location close to the scene to a hotel where he spent the night," Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes, said. "She then went to her home and came into contact with sheriff's deputies immediately when she arrived at her house. She initially told them she didn't even know who Mr. Henderson was."

Court documents say that when investigators asked why she lied, Tiffany said, "because I am a mom."

Prosecutors say if the couple had not lied to police, there would never have been a manhunt putting the community at risk.

In both cases Monday, the judge increased the bond the prosecution was asking for.

Wheeler was given a $60,000 bond, and he is facing a total of 10 years for his alleged role.

The prosecution mentioned Tiffany's criminal history, saying she was on probation for a felony warrant for assault of an elderly person, punching that person in the face several times. In that separate case, her bond was set at $60,000.

For the current charges against her in helping her son on the night of the sergeant's death, her bond was set at $125,000. She and Wheeler were taken into custody.

Tiffany faces 25 years to life for the felonies, if convicted.

Teare said officials are still investigating, but he wouldn't be surprised if more people were charged in trying to help Tavores.



Tiffany's bond was initially set at $50,000. She posted bond for that on Saturday morning before being arrested again on Monday.

