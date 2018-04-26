HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It is a tragic ending to what police believe was an abusive relationship.
Investigators say a mother of three was shot and killed in her apartment by her boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself and tried to also take his own life.
Police have not released the names of the victim or shooter, but Eyewitness News has learned police were called to the same apartment for violence on Dec. 18, 2017.
Today's death began with a cry for help.
Police were first called to the Spring Village Apartments on Chimney Rock Road at 7:30 a.m. The complex is across the street from Westbury High School.
Investigators said the woman had minor injuries and did not need medical attention and her boyfriend ran away.
"At the first call, since he was not on the scene when they arrived, they began the investigation and they were writing an offense report for assault at that point. So, no, they weren't looking for him, but they did talk to her and at that point she went to a manager and she got the locks changed," Assistant Police Chief Wendy Baimbridge said. "So she was making some proactive efforts to prevent this."
The apartment complex confirmed to Eyewitness News they did finish the lock change, but detectives say that did not stop the boyfriend from returning.
We're told he arrived back at the building less than three hours later with a gun.
"A maintenance man saw him kick in the door and told the apartment complex manager and she right away called police," said Baimbridge, who explained the second 911 call was made almost simultaneously as the murder.
"At that time the suspect shot the female and then he shot himself, so there were two shots," she said.
Police say the woman was found dead inside the apartment, the shooter was taken to the Memorial Southwest Hospital in critical condition.
No one else was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Family and neighbors on the scene were all too distraught to speak with Eyewitness News.
Police said family members did confirm there was a history of violence in the relationship.
If you or someone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, please contact the Houston Area Women's Center.