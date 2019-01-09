Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out in favor of tougher bus law

EMBED </>More Videos

Brittany Ingle, the mother of three children killed at a bus stop, spoke out in favor of tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms.

ROCHESTER, Indiana --
The mother of three children fatally struck while crossing an Indiana highway to board their school bus is backing a move for tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms.

Brittany Ingle said during a Statehouse news conference Tuesday that she is fighting to prevent other parents from facing the same tragedy.

WATCH: Illegally passing a school bus can result in a big fine
EMBED More News Videos

As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.



"As you know on October 30, 2018, I lost three of my children trying to board their school bus. Never in a million years would you ever think something like this could happen to you. Immediately our story went nation-wide all over and with that and with all our pain, we wanted to figure out how we could save someone else's family from ever enduring the pain that we're going through. I can't even imagine what it would be like to lose one, let alone three. No mother or father should ever have to bury their child, innocent children trying to go to school. I support this bill 100 percent. I mean, and we're very, very passionate about it, our children meant the world to us," Brittany Ingle said.

Ingle's 9-year-old daughter and twin 6-year-old sons were killed in the Oct. 30 pre-dawn collision on Indiana 25 near Rochester. The driver who hit the children told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. She faces three counts of reckless homicide.


"Like my wife said, this is really important to us. We did everything we could for our kids, to make sure they were as safe as possible and unfortunately this happened us. Unfortunately this happens to a lot of people. We have a platform and we're going to use it and make every other kid safe. If there is one thing that can outcome from this is that kids don't have to cross the highway to get to a bus, or people are held more accountable for actions on disregarding the bus. Safety was our number one concern, still is our number one concern and we care. This is our drive, this is important," father Sean Ingle said.

Sen. Randy Head of Logansport proposes suspending the driver's license for 90 days the first time someone passes a stopped school bus and a year for repeat offenders.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedu.s. & worldpedestrian struckchildren hit by carpedestrian killedschool buslawsIndiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
9-year-old shielded twin brothers before fatal bus stop crash
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Driver charged deadly wreck didn't recognize school bus
Illegally passing a school bus can result in a big fine
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as solution to drugs
Show More
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Shaq sends best wishes to Marine impaled in freak accident
The 60: Woman smashes into police station to find officer
Tire dumping in Fifth Ward problematic for residents
Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old with autism by his wrists
More News