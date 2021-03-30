Woman robbed while loading groceries at H-E-B in west Harris County

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a mom of two at an H-E-B as she was loading her groceries.The incident happened on Tuesday, March 23 at 11:05 a.m. Deputies say the 34-year-old woman, who was with her 8-year-old and 6-month-old, was at the H-E-B at 1550 N. Fry Road.While trying to load her groceries into her car, deputies said a white man approached her for money. He then raised his shirt and showed the woman a pistol in the waistband of his pants.At that point, the woman gave the suspect money from her purse. Then, the suspect walked to a white-colored, four-door sedan and drove off.The suspect's car is believed to be a Toyota Avalon that also had an all-black colored spare tire on the rear wheel of the driver's sideThe suspect was described as a white man who is 6-foot tall with a thin build. He is said to have long blond hair combed back and blue eyes. He appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.