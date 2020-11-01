'They're cowards:' Mom of 11-year-old who was shot in killed has message for shooters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of the 11-year-old boy who died after a shooting earlier this week says the pain she feels is unbearable."I can't sleep. I can't eat. Everything has been taken from me," Krissi said. "It's not fair, he was just barely 11. He was a sweet boy."The mother is now planning to bury her 11-year-old son Dominic Sumicek and her 41-year-old husband Manuel Solomon together.Dominic was shot in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Farm Road at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.Solomon was fatally shot while trying to shield Dominic from gunfire, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13.When I saw my husband lying on the ground dead like that I thought that feeling was unbearable. I couldn't breathe," Krissi said.Despite the Solomon's efforts to protect the child, the 11-year-old was still mortally wounded. Dominic was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday."I should have been there to protect him. I was at work," she said.The mother said she's distraught, and was planning to spend the holidays with the two people she loved most."I got Christmas presents in my whole closet that I've been saving since this summer," she said through her tears. "Manuel loves Dominick, he really did. He used to take him to get his little haircuts at the barbershops."Police have not made any arrests and have only described the suspects as three Black males."It's one thing to take a grown man, but to take an innocent child, you just don't do that. They're cowards. They're just cowards. Only a coward has to catch a man with a child because he's vulnerable."